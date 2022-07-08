Hyperkin ‘The Duke’ Wired Controller (Cortana 20th Anniversary) | $72 | Amazon



The original controller for the first Xbox donned “The Duke” earned its name from being simply ginormous. Here we are over 20 years later with controller design becoming more and more refined over the years. Though, there is still something nostalgic and oddly fun about playing with this beast. In celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Hyperkin released a stunning translucent purple one featuring Cortana from the Halo series. A montage of Cortana moments plays within the Xbox button and bumpers have been added to mimic the black and white buttons which weren’t originally there. Right now, the controller is 20% off.