The PlayStation 5 has been out in the wild for two years now. If you’re lucky enough to have been able to gr ab yourself one, you’ll be happy to see there are a ton of great deals on games right now. PlayStation 4 players, no need to worry. We have plenty of deals for the previous generation as well.



Here are the best PlayStation deals for Decem ber 2022.

Sonic makes the leap into open-world (or technically open-zone) gameplay in his latest game. It’s only been out for a couple of weeks but it’s already down to $40.

If you’ve yet to do so, it’s a great time now to play through this critically-acclaimed title as the remake, The Last of Us Part I. It just released and next year we have it coming to HBO as a television adaptation.



Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launched earlier this year and combines what we love about Left 4 Dead with a new card-based customization system.



Elden Ring is the latest release by FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Their signature appeal has widely become around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is $11 off.



If you’re looking for more to do after combing through all of Elden Ring, the remake of Demon’s Souls is something to behold. Much more streamlined of an experience, but just as enjoyable and punishing.

While not officially a new LittleBigPlanet game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the lovable hero from that series and transports much of its creative ethos in a different kind of platform-action game with 3D environments. This one’s purely a game to play, not one with creation and sharing elements, but it’s a fun one, especially for the family.

All of the retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games are now together in a single package to experience once more on modern platforms. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection comes with 13 games total and some of which now even have online multiplayer.

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. I know, it’s confusing—but it’s not LEGO’s fault the other game came out before Disney bought the IP.

A s a spiritual sequel to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games gave us a new action-adventure game in The Quarry. Play as nine camp counselors in a cinematic story, making choices for them and sealing their fates. The game is $18 off so sit with some friends this Halloween and pass the controller around to see it all unfold together.

Ubisoft’s latest open-world sandbox is here, upping the anty once again by casting Giancarlo Esposito as the entry’s villain, Antón Castillo. Anyway, I’ve yet to play any of the Far Cry games so pretty much all I know here is Giancarlo Esposito. And that seems to be exactly what the marketing department is going for. My mom saw the commercial and thought he was starring in a new movie coming out.