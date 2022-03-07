Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $40 | Best Buy

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $40 | Best Buy

Yoshi’s Crafted World | $40 | Best Buy

Luigi’s Mansion 3 | $40 | Best Buy

Mario Tennis Aces | $40 | Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Best Buy

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $40 | Best Buy

Best Buy is celebrating Mario all week long on account of Thursday being March 10 ... MAR10 ... Mario ... get it? Good. In any case, a number of Mario games for the Switch are discounted to $40 including favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. In addition, you can find new low prices for Mario-branded controllers, microSD cars, cases, LEGO sets, and more. And on actual March 10, new deals will be added so make sure to check back to this page for more details come Thursday.