Celebrate 4/20 the Chill Way — Get 30% Off Sitewide at Sunday Scaries Through 4/22

If you’re looking for a mellow way to celebrate 4/20 without lighting up, Sunday Scaries has you covered. Now through April 22, you can score 30% off sitewide on all their stress-busting CBD products—no code needed.

Sunday Scaries is all about helping you stay calm, cool, and collected, whether you’re dealing with work stress, Sunday-night anxiety, or just want to take the edge off without the high. Their lineup includes CBD gummies, oils, tinctures, and sleep aids—all made with broad-spectrum CBD and no THC, so you can relax without the fog.

30% Off Sitewide | Sunday Scaries

Fan favorites include their classic CBD Gummies for Anxiety, the ultra-chill Vegan AF Gummies, and the Big Spoon Sleep Oil that combines CBD and CBN for a peaceful night’s rest. Everything is third-party lab tested, and the brand keeps things fun and approachable—perfect for anyone new to CBD or looking to upgrade their self-care game.

Whether you’re stocking up for 4/20 or just want to make every day a little less stressful, now’s the time to shop and save. But act fast, so you can expect to have a few of your favorite products delivered in time for the holiday, or at the very least you can be able to look forward to them with goodies coming in the mail. It’s seriously time to get mellow, just in time for the most chill day of the year.