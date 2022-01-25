Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition | $65 | Amazon

To commemorate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft has released a special edition controller with a transparent black shell, vibrant green highlights, and a big fat 20 stuck to the corner of it. It’s actually a very nice-looking controller. I miss the days when transparent tech ruled the gaming landscape. Maybe all it took was this 20-year wait and for Xbox to get on board. Just staring at this controller, I can hear the Xbox startup sound that first played for me back when I managed to convince my parents that an 11-year-old can and should play Halo. Relive and cherish your favorite Xbox memories from the last twenty years and do so while saving $5 because that’s how much it’s discounted for right now.