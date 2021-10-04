New Pokémon Snap | $40 | Amazon

Pokémon Snap was a spinoff franchise I never thought would see the light of day again. I must have rented that game from Blockbuster a dozen times. I was shocked to replay it it in college with some roommates and explore everything in just 2 hours. Well, over twenty years later, we finally have more content to explore and 171 more Pokémon to take cute little pictures of as they dance around and eat apples. New Pokémon Snap is now just $40. As a side note though, hey Nintendo... I thought we were done with the “New” prefixes on your products. It made sense one time with New Super Mario Brothers on the DS, but I thought you learned your lesson after the Lovecraftian horror that is the names of the different 3DS models.