It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Photography

Capture Every Moment With an Akaso Brave 4 Action Camera for $80

Save nearly 50% on a waterproof action camera you can take anywhere.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A woman diving through water on a surfboard with an Akaso Brave 4 camera in the foreground.
A woman diving through water on a surfboard with an Akaso Brave 4 camera in the foreground.
Image: Amazon

Skiing, snowboarding, surfing, or even just a casual hike—these moments are worth capturing on camera. If you’re looking for the best action camera, there are more options out there than just GoPro. This Akaso Brave 4 is a number one best-seller on Amazon and can capture footage in 4K at 30fps or in 1080p at 60fps. You can take this waterproof camera underwater even thanks to the casing. It features a smart gyroscope for stabilization to keep even your most active shot feeling perfectly straight.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Akaso Brave 4 4K Action Camera | $80 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Start recording all your most exciting moments with this 4K action camera for 40% off. Right now if you clip the coupon, you’ll save an additional $10.

Advertisement