Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | $28 | Amazon



Nintendo Online Membership has been pretty wonky in their real value—especially with the addition of the second tier. However, Nintendo seems to be giving free trials for ga mes exclusively to members with the latest being Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker which will be free to play through January 20th . This fun little adventure is a spinoff from a set of mini-levels found in Super Mario 3D World starring Toad waddling his way through small puzzle-box levels. Not a member? No worries. Nintendo Online is currently bundled with a free SanDisk 128GB microSD which will be perfect since the free trial is going to be a download. If you don’t want to become a member, the game is on sale for $28 physically anyway. This is part of a larger Nintendo Switch sale going on with many more games and discounts to choose from.