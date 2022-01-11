Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch Digital Codes | Amazon, Walmart, Target

Nintendo games going on sale is already a rarity, but their digital games going on sale? Forget about it. Unhead of. Bupkis. So you can color me shocked when I saw all that have gone on sale this morning. Across Amazon, Target, and Walmart, you can find a sale on a handful of Nintendo and third-party Switch titles—from the newly released monster-based RPG of Shin Megami Tensei V to the sidescrolling Wii U port of Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. Take on your pals in Mario Tennis Aces for $20 off or maybe just have a wonderful day in the neighborhood as a horrible goose while saving $10.

