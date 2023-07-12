Canon's Wireless Laser Printer is 61% Off For Prime Day

If you’re looking for a reliable one-stop solution for achieving higher productivity in your workspace, it doesn’t get much better than the Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw - Wireless, 2-Sided Laser Printer. Packed with top-notch technological features, seamless wireless connectivity, and an impressive printing speed, this gem of a product is currently available at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon.

One of the key reasons to buy the Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw printer is its rapid printing capability. The laser printer can seamlessly churn out up to 30 black and white pages per minute. Furthermore, the first print is ready in approximately 5.3 seconds—a crucial feature for those who value time efficiency.

This printer also helps you save resources with its 2-sided printing feature. By printing on both sides of the paper, you not only reduce your paper consumption but also contribute to a greener environment.

A significant highlight of this printer is its varied compatibility. Leveraging Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service, you can print from any device conveniently. Moreover, its compatibility with Alexa adds a touch of smartness, allowing users to give voice commands and facilitating hands-free printing.

The Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw printer is also an energy-efficient solution. When in energy saver mode, it uses approximately one watt, solidifying its credentials as an ENERGY STAR and EPEAT Silver certified product.

Durable, dynamic, and eco-friendly, the Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw printer not only delivers on the performance front but also takes into account your cost considerations. Its usage of Toner 071 and 071 High Capacity toners (with up to 1,200 pages and 2,500 pages yield, respectively) ensures that you get more prints per cartridge, thus reducing your overall expenditure on toner replacements.

Given all these features, it’s hard to find a reason not to buy the Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw - Wireless, 2-Sided Laser Printer from Amazon today. The 44% discount sweetens the deal further, making it an opportunity that’s too good to miss. Grab yours today and elevate your printing experience.