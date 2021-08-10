100 Ct. Solimo Variety Pack Light and Medium Roast Coffee Pods | $20 | Amazon

If you’re the type of person who needs aa steady supply of your favorite coffee pods on hand, we’ve got you covered. Pick up this 100 Ct. Solimo Variety Pack Light and Medium Roast Coffee Pods for just $20 at Amazon, which is $9 down from their normal price. You can try three different kinds of coffee: Kona, Breakfast, and Donut Style. You get an assortment of 100 pods, which are compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. Simplify your mornings and just reach for one of these K-cups and stop worrying if you have enough coffee to last you for a while. When you know you’re fully stocked and can make a cup of java just about any time, it’s much easier to start the day.