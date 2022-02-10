58" Vizio V-Series 4K TV | $398 | Amazon | Walmart

70" Vizo V-Series 4K TV | $598 | Amazon | Walmart

Watching the tumbling price of big, nice-looking TVs has been one of the great joys of my life, having grown up in a time when big screens were both expensive and terrible to look at—imagine, younger me! a TV that you can see during the day, and doesn’t require two-to-three people to transport safely! I know, I know, these Vizio V-Series LEDs aren’t peak TV, not even close, but you know what? The fact you can get a 58" 4K TV right now for less than $400 before tax, or a 70" one for less than $600, is absolutely insane, even in the context of recent history—less than 5 years ago, I bought a 43" TCL Roku TV for roughly the same price, and that seemed like a great deal to me.

Here’s the other thing: this TV brings some genuinely nice features to the low end that you really can’t always expect at this range. HDMI 2.1 ports, 60Hz variable refresh rate, active dimming zones, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, eARC—these are hallmarks of typically fancier TVs, and unless the product page is lying, they’re all included with this TV which, again, tops out at just under $600 when you look at the biggest on-sale model. The TV runs Vizio’s SmartCast OS, and supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, and supports voice search via the remote.