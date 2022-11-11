Bits and Pieces - The Original Jumbo 1500 pc Wooden Puzzle Plateau | $60 | 29% Off | Amazon
Nothing brings a family together quite like collaboration and problem solving. But if an escape room isn’t in your future, a big puzzle might scratch that itch. When I say “big puzzle,” I mean 1500 pieces—the kind that take a couple nights and several cups of tea to figure out. This 29% off puzzle board is a smooth work surface, with compartments to organize pieces by color, shape, or family member’s puzzle role. Bits and Pieces, the brand, has made puzzle accessories for over 20 years—and this board helps you clean up nicely after a few hours of puzzling. This would make great companion gift to a big 1500 piece puzzle—and to bring the whole family together for game night.