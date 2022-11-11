Bits and Pieces - The Original Jumbo 1500 pc Wooden Puzzle Plateau | $60 | 29% Off | Amazon

Nothing brings a family together quite like collaboration and problem solving. But if an escape room isn’t in your future, a big puzzle might scratch that itch. When I say “big puzzle,” I mean 1500 pieces—the kind that take a couple nights and several cups of tea to figure out. This 29% off puzzle board is a smooth work surface, with c ompartments to organize pieces by color, shape, or family member’s puzzle role . Bits and Pieces, the brand, has made puzzle accessories for over 20 years—and this board helps you clean up nicely after a few hours of puzzling . This would make great companion gift to a big 1500 piece puzzle—and to bring the whole family together for game night.