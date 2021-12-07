GEN3 Step-Thru e-b ike | $1,200 | Best Buy

Now is your chance to pick up an e-b ike at a discount and haughtily tell everyone you know about the benefits of e-b iking! Best Buy has this GEN3 step-thru e-b ike on sale right now for 20% off its normal price of $1,500, making it the best price you can get on this bike online, right now. If you haven’t ridden an e-b ike before, here are the key differences: they’re heavier than your usual bike, they can get you around a city pretty fast—this one will go 20 MPH at its max and has a range of up to 45 miles—and you can get all the disrespect of riding a bike with none of the fitness benefit! Okay, who’s being haughty, now? I kid, I would actually love to own an e-b ike—there are days where it’s simply too hot and I don’t want to show up all sweaty, but also don’t want to deal with driving and finding parking, and an e-b ike is a perfect alternative. Anyway, this deal is only lasting through today at Best Buy, so jump on it!