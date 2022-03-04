TCL 75" Class 4-Series 4K Roku TV | $750 | Amazon

Bigger is just about always better, and that’s especially so with this giant 75" TCL 4K. If it’s anything like the itty bitty 43" 4-series I have (it’s much newer than mine, so probably better ), then it has genuinely nice colors, great response time for gaming, and although off-angle viewing isn’t great, that doesn’t matter if you’re sitting right in front of it, now does it? The sound will be horrible though, so you should probably get a sound bar for it (this Samsung 2-channel soundbar is solid and on sale for $40 off at $140). It’s got Roku built in, and it works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. On the back, you’ll find four HDMI ports, one USB port, a composite video input, and an optical audio output, and this baby can be mounted to your wall with any VESA 300mm x 300mm mount.