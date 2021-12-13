KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer | $220 | Target

Maybe you made a lot of bread in 2020, maybe you branched out to baking other carb-heavy delectables in 2021, but did you make a pizza? Yeah, you probably tried to, and that’s not all this 5qt stand mixer from KitchenAid is good for, but I managed a pizza restaurant in my 20s and the massive Hobart I used (which is apparently the most patriotic of the dough mixers) was my primary point of reference for mixers like this, so here we are. This mixer, of course, won’t make a dough ball the size of Santa’s sack, but it’s definitely more than capable of putting together enough dough for an 18" pie or a sheet pan of biscuits, and if you’ve been making dough any other way, this will be life-changing for you. It’s also a crazy price right now at $220, and m ost of the colors are sold out, so I wouldn’t count on this deal lasting much longer.

I envy you, because I have the version without the super stable, height-adjustable bowl arms, and when I’m going hard on some dough , it has a tendency to dislodge the bowl. Get a better stand mixer than me!