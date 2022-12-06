We may earn a commission from links on this page.

‘Tis the season for gifting, and unfortunately, for dry skin too. If you’re looking to gift a skincare fanatic, or are seeking some great deals for yourself, we’ve found some awesome gift sets from a few brands worth your attention. From exfoliation to skincare for sensitive skin, this list is the best of the best for a dewy winter glow.



Three Ships’ whole deal is a minimal skincare routine with high-impact products. They boast effective, natural ingredients to boost your glow. These gift sets are a routine in a small package—three or four products that hydrate, refresh, and give you a little boost. This mini discovery set is a nice introduction to Three Ships’ products, but if your gift recipient is already a fan, this full-size set will do.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Three Ships

Avene’s no-nonsense gift sets get straight to the point. There’s one to combat dry hands and drier lips, a routine for sensitive skin, and a few other good ones that are really simple! Or pop three mini-sprays into their stocking for quick hydration on the go. Avene’s Thermal Spring Water is calms and rebalances skin: a perfect winter fix.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Avene

Advertisement

Soft Services’ gift sets are a “something for everyone” type deal. They make skincare for your body, and these gift sets are impressive routines with minimal packaging. The signature gift set is a best-of for winter bodies—a full routine for soft, soft skin. Or, gift simply with the “New Spice” gift set: Soft Services’ signature buffing bar in a grown-up scent, complete with a “soap home.”