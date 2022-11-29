We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) | $417 | 51% Off | Macy’s | Promo Code: FRIEND

Moms (and grandmas and aunts) are always like ... “Don’t get me anything this holiday season! YOU are my gift!” Uh, yeah, right. They gotta unwrap something that makes them feel special too—so check out these little diamond studs at Macy’s. They’re 51% off, and they’re bestsellers! This classy, subtle round-cut diamond is a perfect little sparkle to give to someone who spends the year trying to make everyone else sparkle. Each stud holds about 1/6 carat diamond, and each recipient of this gift will hold you close to their hearts. Look at you! So thoughtful!