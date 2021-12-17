Lipower 300W Portable Power Station | $170 | Amazon

This Lipower 300W portable power station and solar power generator is discounted by 43% from its list price of $300, making this the cheapest price on this power station we can find online right now (and the lowest price it’s been at on Amazon in months). This 80,000mAh power station offers two 300W/110V pure sine wave AC outlets, three USB power ports—one of which is a quick charge 3.0 outlet—a single USB-C outlet, and two 12V DC outputs. It’s compatible with a sold separately solar panel for power generation, and takes up to 7 hours to reach full charge from a home wall outlet. Lipower says its capacity is enough to recharge a typical laptop up to 5 times, or a phone 25 times, meaning you can livestream an entire glamping trip, upsetting boomers and luddites everywhere with your effortless, unchallenging camping! Of course, you needn’t go camping to take advantage of a device like this, as it will come in handy during power outages or trips to your grandparents’ house, where for some reason, there are only like four outlets in the entire house, and they’re all behind gigantic pieces of furniture. What’s the deal with the oaken armoires, grandma?! Or, as the weird promo image above suggests, buy it for your twin nephews, confusing everyone present. To be fair, it does kind of look like it has plastic toy tools inside of it.