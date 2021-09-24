Super Mario Bros. (1993) DVD | $4 | Amazon
Wow. So yesterday during the Nintendo Direct, we got the cast announcement for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated flick from Illumination. I had tears running down my face as I called up friend to talk about what we were certain was a fever dream. I mean, this looks like a shitpost.
Though as many of us know, Chris Pratt will not be Mario’s first foray into Hollywood. Back in 1993 we were blessed with this cyberpunk disaster of a film I still hold near and dear to my heart. Staring the late Bob Hoskins as the titular Mario bro, this movie took the little lore the Mario universe had and stuffed it down a warp pipe. If you have never seen this movie, you can own it for just 4 bucks. It would be irresponsible not to buy it.