Wow. So yesterday during the Nintendo Direct , we got the cast announcement for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated flick from Illumination. I had tears running down my face as I called up friend to talk about what we were certain was a fever dream. I mean, this looks like a shitpost.

Though as many of us know, Chris Pratt will not be Mario’s first foray into Hollywood. Back in 1993 we were b lessed with this cyberpunk disaster of a film I still hold near and dear to my heart. Staring the late Bob Hoskins as the titular Ma rio bro, this movie took the little lore the M ario universe had and stuffed it down a warp pipe. If you have never seen this movie, you can own it for just 4 bucks. It would be irresponsible not to buy it.