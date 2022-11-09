Embroidered 100% Cotton Bathrobe (Set of 2) | $63 | 37% Off | Wayfair

Look at this cute gift idea! LOOK! A set of two bathrobes! For only $63! These are two unisex, one-size robes that are 100% cotton and 100% ready to keep you and your partner cozy on a cold winter’s night. Except it’s not winter, you’re in your tiny apartment cosplaying your luxury resort stay by walking around sipping champagne and wearing plush robes . And that’s the cutest date night . The 100% ring spun cotton is absorbent and soft to the touch, and each robe has front pockets for quick phone grabbing action. For just $63, you can give your partner the gift of robe time together—the best way to unwind during the holidays.