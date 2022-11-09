Embroidered 100% Cotton Bathrobe (Set of 2) | $63 | 37% Off | Wayfair
Look at this cute gift idea! LOOK! A set of two bathrobes! For only $63! These are two unisex, one-size robes that are 100% cotton and 100% ready to keep you and your partner cozy on a cold winter’s night. Except it’s not winter, you’re in your tiny apartment cosplaying your luxury resort stay by walking around sipping champagne and wearing plush robes. And that’s the cutest date night. The 100% ring spun cotton is absorbent and soft to the touch, and each robe has front pockets for quick phone grabbing action. For just $63, you can give your partner the gift of robe time together—the best way to unwind during the holidays.