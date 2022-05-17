Grand Theft Auto V (PS5) | $20 | GameStop

Rockstar Games releases GTA V back in 2013. Three different US presidents have served during that time, the UK left the EU, and some gorilla became a god to certain internet communities post-mort em. Also in that time, no new Grand Theft Auto game has been released nor even announced. We’re two console generations separated from its original production, but Rockstar realized what a revenue powerhouse the game’s online mode is and has found no need to develop beyond that in the last decade. And with the PS5 out now, of course, it had to be ported once more over to the latest and greatest—but for a price. Luckily, that price is down to just $20 over at GameStop. That’s a 50% discount for what they’ve been pushing a nearly 10-year-old game for. Might now get better than that for a while until they actually release a GTA VI.