Buying a laptop is one of the most complicated purchases one can make. And one of our readers, Matthew, needs your help in choosing the right gaming laptop for him.

I really want to get a new gaming laptop. I need a laptop because I spend a lot of time in and out of the hospital. Or I put it in different rooms. Portability is nice, but it doesn’t have to be crazy light, I like the Surface Book 2 but it seems like the specs aren’t worth the money, so I’ve been eyeing an MSI GS65.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your gaming laptops. Help Matthew decide which model he should buy.

There hasn’t been a better time to shop for a gaming laptop than right now.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, these portable gaming rigs are experiencing a sort of renaissance; we’re seeing less of the tacky, aggressive gamer design of the laptops of yore, and you no longer have to choose between portability and power.

I, for one, am a big fan of Alienware and Razer laptops. I think they have some of the coolest looking devices out there right now. But they’re not often the cheapest.

For more budget friendly options, Dell, Acer, Asus and HP all have solid options as well. But, be warned, these tend to be a thicker and offer older graphics cards.

