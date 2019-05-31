Photo: Henry Ascroft (Unsplash)

As iPads get more powerful and apps get more advanced, they seem poised to replace laptops for many of us. And while the latest models are certainly more powerful than a lot of the computers in the wild now, typing on the iPad’s touchscreen remains a less-than-ideal situation.



External keyboards can make the transition easier, and reader LookieLou has his eyes set on this one in particular.

I always think maybe I could ditch my laptop at work and almost buy it. I can just never seem to make the leap.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with iPad keyboards in general, and the Logitech Slim Folio keyboard in particular. Help LookieLou decide whether this is the keyboard he should pick up for his iPad!

I own the 11" iPad Pro and I’ve shopped around for dedicated keyboard for it. And I just can’t seem to pull the trigger either. Instead, I settled on the Magic Keyboard and a folio case. By going this route, I make sure that the keyboard remains useful if ever I choose to upgrade to a newer iPad, and its life isn’t determined by how long the fabric on the case lasts.

