Buy Committee, it finally happened. The crossover we’ve all been waiting for; Buy Committee and bidets. Sean commented on my Tushy travel bidet post with this question:
If this is a corner of hope for bidet living, can someone please point me in the direction of a bidet attachment for my Geberit wall-mounted toilet frame.
I am installing one and I am having a heck of a time finding the right attachment for it.
Any help appreciated. Thank you.
So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your installing a bidet attachment with a wall-mounted toilet frame. Help Sean find a way to get the *perfect* bidet experience.
The thing with wall-mounted toilets is that they’re elegant... too elegant. These types of toilets hide the plumbing and working parts, which make it very difficult to install a washlet. To get around this, you probably need to go another direction and invest in a handheld bidet sprayer, or pick up a fancy toilet with a built-in bidet.
