Now that robot vacuums are actually kind of smart, I will freely recommend one to anybody who only ever has time to sweep once a week, particularly now that even the fancy mapping and room-labeling bots are dropping below $400, albeit only in sales like this one on Ecovacs Deebots at Amazon, where robots are discounted by up to 38%. Specifically, it’s the fanciest robot, the Deebot T8, with that discount. For $250 off, you get a robot with laser navigation, intelligent object detection (Ecovacs says it will avoid objects like cords, slippers, and furniture—no word on dog poop), no-go and no-mop zones, and simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. It can also generate and save multi-level floor maps, and the company says it will do so 30% faster than previous models. The T8 will run for up to 180 minutes . When mopping, Ecovacs says the robot can detect and avoid carpets .

T he newer Deebot N8 offers all of the features listed above, just with a lower runtime of 110 minutes . Like the T8, it is compatible with the Deebot Auto Empty Station. The primary difference between the two, apart from runtime, appears to be in the Ozmo Pro mopping system offered by the more expensive T8—this essentially adds a scrubbing feature to the robot for better, more thorough mopping—though the newer N8 has variable suction that changes depending on the surface, and its maximum suction power of 2,600Pa is quite a bit higher than the 1,500Pa offered by the T8. Both robots offer compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control them with your voice.

Add the $50-off Deebot Auto Empty Station, and its 2.5L dustbin will reduce the constant dustbin emptying of a robot on its own, allowing you to go as much as much as a month without emptying.