Buy 2 Ubisoft Games, Get a $50 Gift Card | Target

Ubisoft has had some hits in recent years. The Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises are still going strong, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle came as a complete surprise to everyone that it was good (let alone, exist), and now they have something great on their hands with Riders Republic. Target is running a promotion right now where you can buy two of Ubisoft games and then receive a $50 gift card. And guess what? That gift card can be used to buy even more games. It’s true. I wouldn’t have believed it myself, but I have confirmation that the gift card can be used to buy things from Target and some of those things at Target are video games.