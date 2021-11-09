LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle | $56 | Amazon



LEGO kits are a lot of fun. They also happen to cost an arm and a leg. Be sure to buy the kits that interest you when they’re on sale, because otherwise you might be spending a little too much on bits of plastic that can and will attack your feet. Pick up this LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle for just $56 right now and build your own little piece of Star Wars history. This model in particular comes with three mini figures: Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and an Imperial Officer. Open it up and check out the cockpit, main compartment, and foldable wings with 2 stud shooters. It’s over 10 inches high, 9 inches long, and 14 inches wide. It’ll be a doozy to put together, but it’ll look cool when it’s all done.