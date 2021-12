B2G1 Free Nintendo Switch Games | Best Buy

Want to upgrade your Nintendo Switch games library? It can be a costly endeavor, but Best Buy is taking the edge off today with a generous buy-two-get-one-free deal. Choose from both Pokemon Let’s Go games, several Mario titles, Mariokart 8, Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles, and more. The best part? Some of the titles are already on sale, so you’ll save extra! Buy for $76+ at Best Buy today.