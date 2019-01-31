Photo: NYXL

In any competition, spectators and pros alike obsess over finding an edge. And in gaming, it’s incredibly easy to obsess over what gear can optimize gameplay and help you win.

With Overwatch League Season 2 fast approaching, I thought it’d be a fun exercise to break down what peripherals the pros are actually using these days. Because what group would be more qualified to determine what gear you should use than an entire league of professionals?

For those unfamiliar with the Overwatch League, here’s a quick explainer: Overwatch is a team-based, first-person shooter which has elements of MOBA games thrown in, not unlike Team Fortress. It’s one of the most popular games right now, boasting over 40 million players worldwide. And this season, 20 professional teams—eight of which are new—will begin facing off at Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles.

The list below spotlights the most used peripherals in every major category in the Overwatch League. (Big props to the good folks at ProSettings.net who compiled the available data.) You’ll find the top three mice, keyboards and headsets used in the league, plus the monitor that most of the pros use. None of it will immediately make you a better player, but it can give you an edge as you improve your skills.

MONITOR

Photo: Tercius Bufete

Notable Features: 240Hz Refresh Rate, G-Sync, 1ms Response Rate, VESA-compatible

Pro Users: The vast majority of OWL pros use this monitor.

Also Good For: All Gaming

MICE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Notable Features: Wireless, 200-16,000 DPI, 8 Programmable Buttons, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, RGB Lighting

Pro Users: sinatraa, Profit, Gesture, Fl0w3r, OGE, LiNkzr, ArK, Libero, Bunny, Agilities, Munchkin, Rawkus, and Taimou

Also Good For: MMO, MOBA, RTS, RPG, Puzzle and Action

Notable Features: Wired, 200-16,000 DPI, RGB Lighting

Pro Users: OGE, Taimou, Kariv, Profit, Gesture, Bdosin, NUS, Ark, Bunny, sinatraa, Libero, Fl0w3r, LiNkzr, Rawkus, aKm

Also Good For: MMO, MOBA, RTS, RPG, Puzzle and Action

Notable Features: Wireless, 200-12,000 DPI, 2 Uses AA batteries

Pro Users: Boombox, Fate, Carpe, Striker, Janus, Xepher, Poko, Fury, and Space

Good For: MMO, RPG, Puzzle and Action

KEYBOARDS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Notable Features: Romer G switches, Tenkeyless design, RGB lighting

Pro Users: Mano, Architect, birdring, OGE, Profit, Gesture, Bdosin, Fl0w3r, Ado, and sleepy

Also Good For: MMO, MOBA, RTS, RPG, and Action

Notable Features: Cherry MX Green or Orange switches, Tenkeyless design, RGB lighting

Pro Users: Agilities, Munchkin, ryujehong, Space, Fate, Fleta, Zunba, Fissure, and ShaDowBurn

Also Good For: MMO, MOBA, RTS, RPG, and Action

Notable Features: Cherry MX Red Switches, Tenkeyless design, RGB lighting

Pro Users: Hydration, sinatraa, Muma, dafran, and BABYBAY

Also Good For: MMO, RTS, RPG, and Action



HEADSETS





Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notable Features: Stereo sound, leatherette memory foam ear pads, foldable, and noise-cancelling microphone.

Pro Users: dafran, Carpe, SoOn, Ado, Furty, Fate, ShaDowBurn, SPREE, Poko, and HarryHook

Also Good For: All Gaming

Notable Features: 7.1 Surround sound, leatherette memory foam ear pads, replaceable noise-cancelling microphone.

Pro Users: Hydration, coolmatt, aKm, Envy, sleepy, OGE, and TviQ

Also Good For: All Gaming

Notable Features: Stereo sound, leatherette memory foam ear pads, foldable, and replaceable microphone.

Pro Users: Architect, birdring, Profit, Gesutre, Bdosin, NU, MekO, ArK, Anamo, super, Striker, and Boombox

Also Good For: All Gaming

If you’ve got recommendations of your own, please comment below. I’d love to see what you all use.