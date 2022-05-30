ApudArmis Giant Tumble Tower | $37 | Amazon

There are a fair few classic games out there, but one of our favorites has you stacking up tiny wooden blocks into a tower, and then moving them around for fun. Well, the ApudArmis Giant Tumble Tower is very much that, but far bigger, and it comes with a dice. It’s the same game you’re used to, but this one comes with a dice, which you can use to assign pieces points, dictate what layer people have to take a block from, or whatever you feel like. It’s all about creativity, which is great until a dog steamrolls the game into nothingness halfway through.