Dylonic Exfoliating Brush | $10 | Amazon



Bumpy skin can be a real annoyance. And you can slather cream on it, but sometimes the only thing that really works is using a physical exfoliator. Try the Dylonic Exfoliating Brush for just $10 at Amazon to make a real difference. Just scrub your skin with it to get rid of ingrown hairs, razor bumps, dry skin, and other unsightly issues. It’s easy to hold, colorful, and simple to use. This bundle even comes with a pair of tweezers and a silicone face scrubber to help get the exfoliation job done on your face as well. So stop relying on a bunch of face and body washes and get physical with your cure for bumpy skin. Isn’t it high time you welcomed smooth, healthy skin to the table?