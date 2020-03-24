Photo : Jimmy Conover ( Unsplash

You spoke; we listened. Last year, we rounded up the best of the best in camp chairs. The highlighted chairs were fancy, fully-featured, and (for the most part) a bit spendy.



Comfort is great, but not everyone wants to drop a couple Benjamins on a chair meant to live in the dirt. We get it. This go ‘round, we tested the most budget-friendly camp chairs on the market, focusing on options that ring in at less than $50. Now, you can save your pennies for the essentials ... like an uber-plush camp pillow.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Simplicity is nice, and if you’re looking for a standard chair to get your butt off the ground, the Camp X will work. X-shaped webbing along the back panel helps evenly disperse your weight, while the arms feature a couple niceties: a cup holder on the right and a pocket for your phone and other sundries on the left. It weighs just over three pounds so this chair won’t be going backpacking any time soon (unless you’re Hercules), but it does the job.



Image : Gabe Carey

If storage is your nightmare, the Slim-Fold is your solution. Billed to save you 40% more space than comparable products, this Director’s Chair folds up into a flat panel that is easy-to-carry with the included handle and simple to store underneath a bed or in the garage. Bonus: an included side table with cup holder folds out, providing you with a private snack tray.



Image : TravelChair

For campers wanting a lightweight option to easily move around the campsite, the Ultimate Slacker 2.0 is your jam. Thanks to its stool-like design (it doesn’t have arms), the entire thing clocks in under five pounds. But, a large seating area and comfortable back panel create a stable platform that holds its own on uneven terrain.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Sometimes, a chair is just a chair. The Amazon Portable chair isn’t fancy and won’t cause you to jump for joy, but at $30 per item, it won’t break the bank either. A mesh back panel allows for breathability during crazy hot days, and a nice cooler pouch hangs fits up to four cans (your call on the beverage choice!) The heavy-duty steel frame is durable enough for any adventure, but easily packs into the included carrying bag.



Image : Moon Lence

Honestly, we’re not sure why more folks aren’t talking about this chair! At just two pounds, it’s easily one of the lightest chairs on the market and rivals pricier competitors with products that weigh the same but cost more than double. The aluminum frame cuts weight and its low-to-the-ground profile trims it up even more. Sure, it takes some practice to gracefully sink into, but that’s the same with all chairs of this caliber. Our point is this: we’re not saying it’s a good idea to take this backpacking, but at 24 ounces, why not try?



Image : Therm-a-Rest

It’s a streeeeetch to call this one a chair, but we figure the backpackers in the audience will thank us! The Trekker Chair uses nylon and fiberglass poles to build 10-ounces worth of frame. Once you reach your backcountry campsite, fold up your sleeping pad into the frame and voila! A cozy backpacking seat for one. Sure, you need to be careful about where you sit in an effort to save your sleeping pad, but we’ve used this everyone from the back of a canoe to the backcountry of Yosemite and it’s still going strong.

