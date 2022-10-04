Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | $380 | 6% Off | Best Buy

Slick. Intelligent . Prestige. No, we’re not discussing a new HBO drama. We’re discussing the Philips Sonicare 990 Prestige, which is miraculously on sale at Best Buy. With seamless, one-touch control, the Sonicare is a near-professional toothbrush that improves gums in about six weeks—and more efficiently than a regular ol’ toothbrush. That’s because the Sonicare is smart enough to understand your teeth’s needs, and adapts to how you brush to ensure that squeaky-clean feeling . This toothbrush wonder removes 20 times more plaque than the old-school brushes can, because pressure and covera ge are monitored with your every move . Bring the Sonicare with you on the go with its carrying case and USB charger—you’ll never want to use an ordinary toothbrush again.