Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | $380 | 6% Off | Best Buy
Slick. Intelligent. Prestige. No, we’re not discussing a new HBO drama. We’re discussing the Philips Sonicare 990 Prestige, which is miraculously on sale at Best Buy. With seamless, one-touch control, the Sonicare is a near-professional toothbrush that improves gums in about six weeks—and more efficiently than a regular ol’ toothbrush. That’s because the Sonicare is smart enough to understand your teeth’s needs, and adapts to how you brush to ensure that squeaky-clean feeling. This toothbrush wonder removes 20 times more plaque than the old-school brushes can, because pressure and coverage are monitored with your every move. Bring the Sonicare with you on the go with its carrying case and USB charger—you’ll never want to use an ordinary toothbrush again.