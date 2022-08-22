Mode Electric Toothbrush | $165 | $150 with Subscription | Mode



Mode elevates the electric toothbrush by removing wires and presenting itself in a sleek, matte black shell. It is the first magnetically charging toothbrush, which rotates to dock in any outlet and can illuminate the space with a nightlight setting. The brushing experience is as luxurious as it looks—with soft, tapered bristles and a two-minute timer to be confident you reached all the crevices of your molars. Subscribe to save $15 and receive new brushes every three months—or pay $165 for a one-time purchase. Either way, brushing your teeth has never seemed more stylish .