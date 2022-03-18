Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell | $399 | Amazon



We’ve definitely posted about deals on Bowflex weights before, but this is the first time this big boy has a sale worth noting. The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell is down to $399 at Amazon from its usual $549. If you’re thinking about making an investment in just one dumbbell, this could be the one of your dreams: Adjustable from 10 lbs. to 90 lbs. in 5 lb. increments, it offers the range of an entire set in just one piece. It’s a space-saver and time-saver, and lets you get swole on your own schedule. To add to (or take away from) the weight, just adjust the dial on the side. It’s that easy. Also, it looks super intense, which adds a superhero- like quality to working out in your garage.