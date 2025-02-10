Bring Home the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift With an Extra 10% Off LELO Sitewide

Looking for the perfect gift for your lover this year? Skip the chocolates and the stuffed animals. LELO has your back. LELO’s Annual Valentine’s Sale is back, offering bigger savings for a limited time. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or surprise a partner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to explore LELO’s luxury sex toys and wellness products at a discount. And we bet you’ll be howling for more when it’s all said and done.

From now through February 28, 2025, shoppers can take an extra 10% off site-wide by using the promo code YESPLEASE at checkout. This additional discount stacks on top of already reduced prices, making it one of the best times of the year to save on LELO’s premium selection.

Extra 10% Off Sitewide | LELO | Promo Code: YESPLEASE

Known for sleek design, innovative technology, and high-quality materials, LELO has established itself as a leader in intimate wellness. From cutting-edge vibrators to elegant couples’ toys and personal care products, LELO offers something for every preference and experience level. This sale includes bestsellers, new arrivals, and customer favorites, all at a lower price.

Advertisement

The stacked discounts make this a rare chance to invest in premium products at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re looking for solo exploration, enhancing intimacy, or upgrading your collection, LELO’s sale offers savings across the board. The sale runs for a limited time and once it’s over, so are the extra savings. Don’t miss out on the chance to shop these high-end pleasure-centric products for less.

This story was originally published by Brittany Vincent on 01/30/2025, updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 01/31/2025.