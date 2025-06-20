Logo
Bring Home the Arcade with $80 Off the Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Building Set

ByBrittany Vincent
Love classic games? Love Lego? The Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Building Set is a love letter to classic gaming and one of the most eye catching display pieces you can add to a shelf or office. It's got a fun cabinet inspired by the original Pac-Man machine, complete with details that will make any retro fan grin.

Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Building Set | $189.99 | Walmart

From the yellow cabinet body to the tiny maze on the screen, it is designed to spark nostalgia every time you look at it. And it's all on sale right now for $189.99, down from its usual price of $269.99. That's a discount of $80 and 30 percent off.

But you're not just building Pac-Man. You also get to put together a miniature arcade scene with a gamer minifig playing the game. That way, it looks like a snapshot of an old-school arcade pulled straight out of the eighties.

This build is also an excellent gift idea. If you know someone who loves Lego sets, retro video games, or both, this is the perfect gift for Christmas, birthdays, or any special occasion.

The finished result looks absolutely amazing if you're an arcade fan, so grab this Lego set and put it together while it's still on sale, and maybe grab another to put away while you're able to as well. There's a reason why it's such a bestseller, after all.

See at Walmart

