Home Theater

Bring Home a Stunning Samsung QLED 4K TV for 35% Off

Elevate your gaming, TV time, and movie watching with this $800-off 4K TV.

Erin O'Brien
Grab this limited deal on a stunning smart TV.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

In case you haven’t had enough of the Discover Samsung event, we have one more limited deal: this stunning 75" smart TV. This beauty is $800 off right now—equating to roughly 35%. When we say stunning, we mean it. The 4K processor makes every frame as crisp as a springtime day.

75" Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) | $1500 | 35% Off | Samsung

Dual LED highlights a movie’s contrasts, and Quantum Dot brings vivid colors to life onscreen. When you’re gaming, this system kicks lag to the curb and optimizes aspect ratios. Brilliant colors, smart features, and a slim profile make this TV a standout—don’t miss this limited deal.

TechHome Theater