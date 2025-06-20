You're planning on hosting a party for the big game this year, right? You're gonna need snacks, and a lot of them. Don't cook everything in the oven when you can nuke some big game snacks in the microwave just as easily. If you need a new one in a pinch, the Chefman Countertop Microwave can get you together, and help make sure everything you need to cook, from pizza rolls to delicious dips can heat up fast and evenly.

Head over to Amazon to get the Chefman Countertop Microwave for just $69, down from its usual price of $100. That’s a savings of 31%, making this a smart time to upgrade or add a secondary microwave without spending much.

It has one-touch presets that handle common tasks like popcorn, reheating leftovers, and defrosting with minimal fuss. The intuitive control panel keeps things simple so you can cook or reheat quickly without needing to scroll through complicated settings.

Its compact footprint makes it a great fit in smaller spaces. If you have limited counter space or want an auxiliary microwave in a home office or guest suite, this model gives you the flexibility without taking up too much room. Despite its size, it still provides enough interior space to handle plates, bowls, and microwave-safe containers without feeling cramped.