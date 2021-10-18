Cali White B12 Toothpaste | $8 | Amazon | Promo Code 203OM7HX



Looking for a new toothpaste to try out? Is your favorite brand lacking a bit in the whitening and strengthening department? Pick up a tube of Cali White B12 Toothpaste, just $8 at Amazon when you use promo code 203OM7HX. Not only will it help to brighten your teeth, but it contains the daily amount of recommended B12 you need and delivers it when you brush twice a day. Plus, it’s made by vegans for vegans, and it’s fluoride-free , peroxide-free , and contains no SLS or triclosan. This is a clean toothpaste for health-conscious users with plenty of added benefits. Pick up a tube today and see how you like it, and kick Crest out the door.