Govee Outdoor Ground Lights, 36' | $45 | 15% off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer: you probably need more lighting outside. Whether you’re greeting trick-or-treaters, gearing up for a big Christmas display, or are just looking to make that little walk to your front door brighter, Govee’s Outdoor Ground Lights are kind of a steal right now—15% off plus another $15 off when you clip the coupon. These ground lights are fully customizable with the app. Dim them, make light scenes, or sync to music for your killer holiday display. They’re easy to set up and look impressive no matter the season! May I suggest an ambient vaporwave purple scene in the warmer months ? But you do you—just don’t forget to clip the coupon for an extra $15 off.