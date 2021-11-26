30% off Sitewide | Tula Skincare



Tula is a great beauty brand we’ve hyped before, and for a good reason. I’m a big fan of their Rose Glow Cooling Eye Balm. Add any of these products to your beauty routine for 30% off in this Black Friday deal. No code is needed, and it runs until November 28.

Need to breathe a little life into your compl exion? Have you had a few long or late nights? A Vitamin C serum is in your future. The Brightening Treatment Drops is a wonder with three times the power to give you your goddess glow back. It contains three different Vitamin C combos: one to reduce dark spots, one to refresh dull skin, and the other to protect against the elements. All that mixes with numerous B vitamins to hydrate, smooth, and even everything out. This is great so sensitive faces and can even tone down any redness you might have. It’s fragrance-free, so no worries about any intense aromas. This is great to mix with your foundation, too, to give you a boost for the day. I promise you’ll fall for Tula like me.