Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless ANC Headphones | $249 | Amazon

While Bose may no longer take the cake for best overall sound, it’s still one of the best brands when it comes to headphones, especially its noise-canceling QuietComfort 35 II, now $249 . The biggest draw is in the name: they’re super comfy. I’ve used a pair of these and ran the originals into the ground, and I’d sometimes forget I was wearing them. Beyond the upgraded sound, you’re getting 20-hour battery life, Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, and NFC pairing with your smartphone or other devices.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 10/13/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/14/2021.