GameSir X2 Game Controller | $60 | Amazon



Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly common, largely due to the fact that mobile games are better than ever. With cloud gaming, services like Apple Arcade, and more wonderful ports than ever, it’s a good time to be a mobile gamer. The GameSir X2 Game Controller offers to make things even better for iPhone users, and offers a flexible controller that fits most iPhones, is comfortable, gives excellent control over mobile gaming, and is lag-free thanks to a lightning port.