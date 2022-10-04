Fall Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond

It’s Halloween! Or it’s October, same difference really, now that the spooky folks have declared it a Halloween “season.” Which is fine by me! Bed Bath & Beyond has a bunch of fall decor—indoor and outdoor—on sale. No scary stuff here! Only cozy vibes and friendly skeletons!

Cute! This trio of Halloween friends greet your trick-or-treaters with a smile. The tree seems a little scared of foolish mortals on your driveway—but the ghost waves hello! This inflatable includes five stakes and ties to keep the decoration from floating away in the autumn chill.

For indoor use, this would be cute atop a TV cabinet or coffee table. Looks like a small (fictional!) mouse drove to pick up decorative gourds for your home. Thankfully, seasonably suitable all the way through Thanksgiving.

To flank your porch in muted electric candlelight, or to put atop your mantle to set the mood. No magic needed—just push the button to turn on and bask in eerie orange light. Something wicked this way comes!

Carving jack-o’-lanterns summon not spirits, but usually squirrels. Work around that unwanted invitation with this jolly outdoor pumpkin. So cute, and pretty tall too! He’s suitable for indoor use as well, in case your entryway needs more Halloween flare or something.

This self-inflating inflatable is also secured by ties and stakes, and he’ll guard your home with a grin. Looks kind of like a skeleton made his own Halloween costume with a jack-o’-lantern. Cute and not at all scary!