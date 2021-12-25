Gang Beasts (XBO) | $13 | GameStop

Gang Beasts (PS4 ) | $13 | GameStop

Gang Beasts (Nintendo Switch ) | $25 | GameStop



There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest. Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and just pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme, and when you combine that with the game’s reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Get it for only $13 on PS4 or Xbox One. It’s also on Nintendo Switch, but that is only down to $25 which is still $10 off its normal price mind you.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/08/2021 and updated with new information on 12/25/2021.