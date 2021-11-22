Green Man Gaming Sale | Over 75% Off | Green Man Gaming

Whoa! Green Man Gaming is cranking out some great deals right now, with over 75% off some of the best games of the last 20 years on platforms like Steam, Xbox Live, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games, and more. There are some really great games in here that, even if you’ve already played are worth revisiting, especially at these prices. Full trilogies like BioShock and Zombie Army show up for a mere pittance, while you can get titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition—which is normally $120—for 25 bucks. This deal is running until December 1 at 11am EST, so you’ve got just a bit over a week to take advantage.