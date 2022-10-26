Hair Dryer Brush | $35 | Amazon



Attempting to blow dry your hair while running a brush through it is unwieldy. This hair dryer brush combines the two along with serving as a straightener and a perm stick. Give your hair a silky smooth, natural look with three temperature and two speed settings . It has a ceramic coat ing that protects your hair from damage by providing even heat distribution. This hair dryer brush normally goes for $140 but right now Amazon has it for just $35. That is a full 75% discount.