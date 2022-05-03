Blockbuster: Party Game | $7 | Amazon



Many of us have memories of browsing the aisles of a video rental store to find the perfect movie for that night or the upcoming weekend. Today, i t’s about a hundred times more convenient to rent any movie you want and I wouldn’t trade that necessarily, but there was something magical about going to Blockbuster. While there still is one Blockbuster out there scraping by, the brand is trying to bring the experience home to everyone with this party game that comes in a box shaped and sized like one of its classic video cases. The game is a mix of movie trivia and charades that is easy to pick up and learn. It’s only $7 right now.

Advertisement